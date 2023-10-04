NASCAR sets dates for 2024 races at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dates have been set for NASCAR’s return to Darlington Raceway next year.

The NASCAR Craftsmen Truck, Xfinity and Cup series will all make their way to “The Track Too Tough To Tame” first on Mother’s Day weekend for the track’s annual “Throwback Weekend.”

The Truck Series race will take place May 10 at 7:30 p.m. while the Xfinity Series will race Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Cup Series will round out the weekend with the Goodyear 400 on May 12 at 3 p.m. All three races that weekend will be televised on FS1.

The Xfinity and Cup series will then make their way back to Darlington on Labor Day weekend for the VFW Help a Hero 200 on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. and the 75th running of the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. Those races will be aired on USA Network.

Notably, the Cook Out Southern 500 will also serve as the final race of the 2024 regular season.

In case you missed it, WMBF News recently took a special look at the history and tradition of Darlington Raceway that goes back more than seven decades:

