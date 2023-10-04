Submit a Tip
Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets, where there was a heavy police presence for much of the afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said a preliminary investigation indicates “some of the victims were on a bus that was passing through the area.”

Some witnesses said they believed some of the shots were fired inside a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus, which remained on the scene until 3 p.m.

Boyd McCray of Chicopee, Massachusetts, said he was waiting to catch a different bus to Chicopee before everything happened.

“I heard about eight shots,” McCray said. “I was standing on the street, waiting on the bus, and I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, then I saw one police coming down and then I saw about a thousand more come after that.”

There’s no word yet from police on a suspect or suspects and there’s no further information on the victims at this time.

