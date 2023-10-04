Submit a Tip
Marion County leaders find new home for animal shelter

The Marion County Animal Shelter will have a new home soon. But in the meantime they are always look for people to adopt a new fur baby.
The Marion County Animal Shelter will have a new home soon. But in the meantime they are always look for people to adopt a new fur baby.(Source: Marion County Animal Shelter)
By Kristin Nelson and Samuel Shelton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Animal Shelter will have a new home after years of waiting.

The interim administrator for Marion County, Chavis Watford, said the county has purchased the old Dominion Energy building located at 2765 East Highway in Mullins, and it will become the new animal shelter.

The county is working with architects to develop a timeline for when the animals can move in.

WMBF News has been following updates on the shelter, where two full-time employees, one part-time employee and volunteers do all that they can to give a comfortable life to the animals who are searching for their forever home.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The current shelter, located on Cat and Dog Court in the Mullins area, has been temporarily closed since July 1 due to ongoing issues at the shelter such as sanitation, animal diseases and a rodent problem.

Because of that, the shelter is only taking in emergencies.

On Monday, crews demolished one of the buildings at the animal shelter because of the poor conditions.

MORE INFORMATION | Donate to help the Marion County Animal Shelter with supplies

Watford said a metal building will be built for the time being to help house the animals that are currently at the shelter. Once the metal building is up, Watford said they hope to reopen the animal shelter.

According to the Marion County Animal Shelter, it has 90 dogs and 70 cats on the property.

The community can still go by the shelter and adopt any of the animals. The adoption fee for dogs is $75 and for cats, it’s $10.

If you are willing to adopt, foster or help the Marion County Animal Shelter, you can call 843-423-8370.

