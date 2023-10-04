Submit a Tip
The Long Bay Theatre presents ‘THE 39 STEPS’

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - THE 39 STEPS is a Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning theatrical treat that combines the magic of Hitchcock, the intrigue of a spy novel, and the zaniness of Monty Python!

With a talented cast of four playing over 150 characters, an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and hilarious romance, this fast-paced whodunit is a nonstop laugh riot!

Don’t miss this uproarious adventure – get your tickets now and buckle up for a wild theatrical ride!

