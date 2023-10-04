Lanes blocked, injuries reported in Socastee-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Socastee area on Wednesday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Tyner Street and Socastee Boulevard just before noon.

As of around 1 p.m., HCFR added that lanes in the area are blocked. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The two people hurt were taken to a hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

