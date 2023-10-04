Submit a Tip
‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Mullins community comes together for prayer vigil for recent violence

Recent gin violence incidents have rocked the small town
Recent gin violence incidents have rocked the small town(wmbf news)
By Julia Richardson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Mullins city officials and residents are saying “enough” after a series of gun violence incidents that have rocked their small community.

Residents said they were surprised to hear of the recent string of shootings, saying that this is not the community they know.

“I have lived here my whole life, and it is heartbreaking and it’s heart-wrenching,” said resident Pauline Godbolt.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Some incidents have even been deadly, and the most recent one cost a city police officer his job and landed him in jail.

“When it happens in a small town like this, it brings a fear upon you, like okay, what can I do?” said resident Vera Cribb.

Residents came together for a prayer vigil, praying, listening and singing together. Some of them have already banded together to create a “Mullins Strong” campaign, hoping to convince their friends and neighbors to put their weapons down.

Some city officials admit-- the area’s problems will be tough to root out.

“For many years we’ve been talking, and just different things happening in the community, but we want to put a plan together that we can execute,” said Mayor Robert Woodbury. “It involves the schools, it involves going out into the communities, it involves working with single parents, it involves more than what just government can do.”

Activists said they’re happy with how the vigil went, but there is much more to come.

“This isn’t the last time that they will see us,” said activist and resident DeJunae Pickett Floyd. “I want them to know that we will be putting interventions in place, such as things to do for the kids, neighborhood watches, different events for the community.”

