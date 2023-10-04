Submit a Tip
Grand Strand students taking part in National Walk & Roll to School Day

The national event encourages students to get active and stresses the importance of safety around cars.(source)
By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Across the country and right here in the Grand Strand, students are opting to take a different route to class on Wednesday for National Walk and Roll to School Day.

The national event encourages students to get active and stresses the importance of safety around cars.

Ocean Drive Elementary students in Kindergarten through second grade will meet at the Food Lion on 11th Avenue, and third through fifth grade will meet at the Home Depot to take Jordan Road to school.

Every child must have a parent with them and be ready to walk at 7 a.m. sharp.

Ocean Drive Elementary said around 80% of students who typically catch a ride to school are choosing to take part in the event.

North Myrtle Beach Police officers are escorting the kids to class, and Officer Patrick Wilkinson said he hopes the day serves as some inspiration.

“Getting out and walking and enjoying certain things,” Wilkinson said. “Sometimes we get wrapped up in the hurry of things, and sometimes taking a nice little stroll is something we’ve forgotten.”

Wilkinson said there are a few things kids should remember when walking to class:

  • Always use the crosswalk
  • Use the buddy system
  • Wear bright colors
  • Avoid wearing headphones while walking

He also said drivers need to keep a close eye on both the road and sidewalk when they’re driving near schools and bus stops.

“What causes a majority of our collisions is the fact that people are in such a hurry to get from point A to Point B,” Wilkinson said. “But if you just plan accordingly, where you don’t have to go and travel fast, safety will obviously increase. So, definitely try to slow down, especially when we get around those school hours.”

Anyone who arrives after 7:15 a.m. will not be able to walk due to safety concerns.

To celebrate the event, students will also get to enjoy balloons and doughnuts with cops when they arrive at school.

