Get your kids active with the Beach United Football Club

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beach United Football Club (BUFC) is an affiliate of United States Youth Soccer through the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association.

BUFC offers soccer instruction and competition for boys and girls, ages 7-19; and fields Select and Academy (boys and girls) teams in the U10-U19 age groups that compete in the State Challenge, President’s Medal and Coastal Soccer Leagues.

Learn more about them or sign your kids up here!

