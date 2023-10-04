Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Get ready for the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon & Coastal 5K

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This amazing half marathon is a South Carolina Dream!

It is truly a flat and fast course!

They offer 2 race experiences along with a GoRuck option for the 5K and/or Half Marathon!

No dogs allowed on race course.

The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon™ boasts over 5.5 miles of oceanfront running.

Both races will begin along 8th Ave N and finish with an ocean view on the MB Boardwalk!

Learn more and register here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
Conrad Marquez
SCHP: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after crashing car into Socastee area home
The City of Myrtle Beach says it’s already seen more car crashes at the intersection of...
Possible changes coming to busy, dangerous intersection in Myrtle Beach
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case
In a news release, the South Carolina Education Lottery said a $50,000 ticket was sold in...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Chapin Memorial Library
Jump into fall with Chapin Memorial Library
her sacred circle
Join the Her Sacred Circle family and become one with yourself
Senior Helpers
Senior Helpers is Myrtle Beach’s Premier Provider of In-Home Senior Care
Camden and His Superpower Ears
Camden and His Superpower Ears is a story of being unique and very special