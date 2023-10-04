Get ready for the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon & Coastal 5K
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This amazing half marathon is a South Carolina Dream!
It is truly a flat and fast course!
They offer 2 race experiences along with a GoRuck option for the 5K and/or Half Marathon!
No dogs allowed on race course.
The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon™ boasts over 5.5 miles of oceanfront running.
Both races will begin along 8th Ave N and finish with an ocean view on the MB Boardwalk!
Learn more and register here!
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.