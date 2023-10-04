Get ready for the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon & Coastal 5K

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This amazing half marathon is a South Carolina Dream!

It is truly a flat and fast course!

They offer 2 race experiences along with a GoRuck option for the 5K and/or Half Marathon!

No dogs allowed on race course.

The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon™ boasts over 5.5 miles of oceanfront running.

Both races will begin along 8th Ave N and finish with an ocean view on the MB Boardwalk!

Learn more and register here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.