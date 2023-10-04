FIRST ALERT: Plenty of sunshine, cold front arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our forecast remains consistent as we head into the middle of the work week. It’s another comfortable day before changes arrive for the weekend.

TODAY

It’s another cool morning. We’re stepping out the door to temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Once again, bright skies will allow temperatures to warm up to our normal values for this time of year.

Our forecast remains the same. Plenty of sunshine today. (WMBF)

Highs will reach the lower 80s today under mostly sunny skies. If you have plans outside today, there’s no complaints with the forecast.

REST OF THE WEEK

As we wait for the approaching cold front on Saturday, we will begin to see the moisture increase. The result will be just an outside chance of a stray sprinkle or light shower Thursday and Friday. The mornings should be a little bit milder through the end of the week with the low-mid 60s starting off our day.

There's just enough moisture around for the risk of an isolated shower Thursday-Saturday. (WMBF)

High temperatures through the end of the week will remain in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two will remain possible.

BIG FALL COLD FRONT

Our cold front arrives on Saturday and pushes off shore by the evening hours Saturday. Once again, a stray shower cannot be ruled out for Saturday as the cold front moves through the area.

We continue to wait for the cold front this weekend. (WMBF)

After another mild morning, temperatures will climb to around 80° ahead of the cold front on Saturday. The effects of the cold front come Saturday night and into Sunday morning as colder air ushers in the first round of temperatures in the 40s for most inland areas. On the beaches, temperatures will fall into the lower 50s.

Big changes arrive this weekend as the cold front moves through on Saturday. It only makes the forecast feel fantastic for Sunday. (WMBF)

The cool weather will continue throughout the day on Sunday with high temperatures only reaching the upper 60s to near 70.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s for Saturday night and Sunday morning! (WMBF)

Cool nighttime temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s will continue into early next week.

Sunday night is set to be the coldest night of the week with the mid 40s inland! (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.