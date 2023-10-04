Find your oasis with Zardin, an upscale healthy eatery
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - ZARDIN was created out of the belief that health is wealth, the main ingredient to happiness.
They provide you with fresh, local, rich food and drinks in a fun and cool dining environment.
To our neighbors, working families, people on the go and people who care about making healthy food choices that promote a better life, they welcome you to Zardin.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.