Coroner IDs man killed in Pawleys Island area crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called out to a two-car crash just after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 17 near True Blue Drive.(MGN online)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who died a week after his car overturned in a ditch.

Willie Murrell, 64, of Georgetown, died on Saturday, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Ridgeway said Murrell died from his injuries in a crash that happened a week earlier on Sept. 23.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called out to the two-car crash just after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 17 near True Blue Drive.

A 2007 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2014 Acura MDX were both driving southbound on Highway 17. The driver of the Chrysler veered out of their lane and hit the Acura before traveling off the road, hitting the ditch and overturning, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

The driver of the Acura was not injured.

The driver of the Chrysler, Murrell, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries on Saturday.

