Coroner IDs man killed in I-95 crash near Latta

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who died in a Friday crash.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who died in a Friday crash.

Sebastian Julian Pedro, 41, from Smithfield, North Carolina, died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on I-95, around 10 miles south of Latta.

The driver of a pickup truck hit a tree after veering off the road and down an embankment, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, Pedro, died at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

