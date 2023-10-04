Coroner IDs man killed in I-95 crash near Latta

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who died in a Friday crash.

Sebastian Julian Pedro, 41, from Smithfield, North Carolina, died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on I-95, around 10 miles south of Latta.

The driver of a pickup truck hit a tree after veering off the road and down an embankment, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, Pedro, died at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.