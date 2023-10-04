Submit a Tip
Baltimore Police say multiple people shot on campus of Morgan State University

Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following a report of shots being fired on or near campus. (Source: WBFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically Black university. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

