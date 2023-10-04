1 arrested after fight at Conway area car wash leads to shooting, documents show

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man who they said fired a gun at a car in the middle of a highway.

Carl Custer, 43, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Documents show the charges stem from an incident on July 24 along Highway 701 North.

An incident report states that it all started at Detricks Car Wash on Highway 501 and El Bethel Road.

According to the report, the victims were leaving the car wash when a black Tahoe “pulled up behind them and verbal argument started.”

The report goes on to state that the victims left the car wash and the suspects followed them.

When the cars got close to the intersection of Highway 701 North and Highway 65, the driver of the Tahoe took out a gun and fired it at the victim’s vehicle, the incident report states.

“The gunshot did strike the driver’s door of the victim’s vehicle breaking out the window,” according to the arrest warrants.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Custer has been released from jail after posting a $40,000 bond.

