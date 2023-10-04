Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 arrested after fight at Conway area car wash leads to shooting, documents show

Carl Custer
Carl Custer(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man who they said fired a gun at a car in the middle of a highway.

Carl Custer, 43, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Documents show the charges stem from an incident on July 24 along Highway 701 North.

An incident report states that it all started at Detricks Car Wash on Highway 501 and El Bethel Road.

According to the report, the victims were leaving the car wash when a black Tahoe “pulled up behind them and verbal argument started.”

The report goes on to state that the victims left the car wash and the suspects followed them.

When the cars got close to the intersection of Highway 701 North and Highway 65, the driver of the Tahoe took out a gun and fired it at the victim’s vehicle, the incident report states.

“The gunshot did strike the driver’s door of the victim’s vehicle breaking out the window,” according to the arrest warrants.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Custer has been released from jail after posting a $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
Conrad Marquez
SCHP: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after crashing car into Socastee area home
The City of Myrtle Beach says it’s already seen more car crashes at the intersection of...
Possible changes coming to busy, dangerous intersection in Myrtle Beach
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case
In a news release, the South Carolina Education Lottery said a $50,000 ticket was sold in...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to a hospital after...
Police investigating deadly Dillon shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
Gregory Floyd
Man charged in Conway-area shooting out on bond, records show
Police in Dillon are looking for answers after an 18-year-old was fatally shot Friday night.
Police investigating deadly Dillon shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy