Swimmer missing after unconfirmed report of a shark attack off California coast

First responders were told three men went for a swim when a shark allegedly attacked one of them. (KPIX, MARIN COUNTY FIRE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities searched a remote section of California’s Point Reyes National Seashore on Monday for a swimmer missing since a possible shark attack during the weekend.

The swimmer was reported missing late Sunday morning near Point Reyes, northwest of San Francisco Bay, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel.

Marin County firefighters determined three men went for a swim and reportedly encountered a shark, which attacked one of them. The two others swam back to shore and told first responders there was a large pool of blood in the water, KPIX reported.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday morning.

“We didn’t find the individual so there’s no way for us to confirm whether or not it was a shark attack,” Schnabel said.

The National Park Service continued a search along the shore of Wildcat Beach and by watercraft, said Christine Beekman, the Point Reyes public information officer.

The missing person’s identity had yet to be positively confirmed, she said.

