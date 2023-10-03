Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: Florence County man shot at three people after argument, fight

Jerry Ray Askins, Jr., 46, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Effingham man is in custody after authorities said he shot at three people, striking one of them in the leg, on Saturday.

Jerry Ray Askins, Jr., 46, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was called out on Saturday to 6725 Pygatt Rd. That is in the Effingham area.

The person who reported the shooting told deputies Askins shot at three people after an argument and fight, according to Maj. Michael Nunn.

Investigators said one of the three was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Askins is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

