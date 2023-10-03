Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

S.C. man accused of carjacking woman in Subway parking lot in Florence area

Terry Smith
Terry Smith(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies arrested a man who they said took a woman’s purse and then took her car by force.

Deputies were called on June 6 to North Williston Road in the Florence area, which is listed as a Subway, for a report of a carjacking.

The woman told deputies that a man approached her in the parking lot and took her purse by force before driving away in her car. The investigation also found that the suspect used her credit cards.

Investigators used video surveillance to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Terry Smith from Summerville.

He was taken into custody on Monday. He faces several charges including carjacking, grand larceny and strong arm robbery.

He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina troopers investigate a crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 501 on Monday...
Motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash was high school student, family says
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Community left in shock after 2-year-old hit in Georgetown County; driver arrested
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.
Crews investigating fire at Horry County home
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

Jerry Ray Askins, Jr., 46, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a...
Sheriff’s office: Florence County man shot at three people after argument, fight
John Barrineau
Months-long investigation leads to arrest in Georgetown County child porn case
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s sentencing set for Tuesday after postponement
The Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in the popular “Tiger King” Netflix series may learn his...
Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s sentencing set for Tuesday after postponement