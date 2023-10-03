S.C. man accused of carjacking woman in Subway parking lot in Florence area

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies arrested a man who they said took a woman’s purse and then took her car by force.

Deputies were called on June 6 to North Williston Road in the Florence area, which is listed as a Subway, for a report of a carjacking.

The woman told deputies that a man approached her in the parking lot and took her purse by force before driving away in her car. The investigation also found that the suspect used her credit cards.

Investigators used video surveillance to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Terry Smith from Summerville.

He was taken into custody on Monday. He faces several charges including carjacking, grand larceny and strong arm robbery.

He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

