North Myrtle Beach Salvation Army store broken into, cash stolen, police say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway to find out who broke into a North Myrtle Beach store that helps those in need.

North Myrtle Beach police said the break-in happened either Monday night or Tuesday morning at the Salvation Army Family Store located at 400 Main Street.

Staff with the Salvation Army said that the thief destroyed the safe inside the store and stole the money.

They added that it appears the person broke in through the back of the store.

Police said someone broke into the North Myrtle Beach Salvation Army Family Store either Monday night or Tuesday morning. The Salvation Army said the thief broke in through the back of the store. (Source: WMBF News)

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said its Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case, but it’s still early in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crime, or those who have surveillance cameras in the area, to call the North Myrtle Beach Tip Line at 843-447-9376.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.