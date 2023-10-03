Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s sentencing set for Tuesday after postponement

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WMBF/WWBT) - The Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in the popular “Tiger King” Netflix series may learn his fate.

Doc Antle is set to be sentenced by a judge on his convictions out of Virginia on Tuesday.

Back in June, a jury found Antle guilty of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic.

Antle was originally scheduled to be sentenced back in September. However, a judge postponed the sentencing till Tuesday.

The September sentencing hearing did start, but according to the clerk of court, an argument was heard on the motion to set aside the verdict. The judge took the motion under advisement and continued the sentencing hearing until October.

Investigators said Doc Antle illegally purchased lion cubs in Frederick County, Va., for display at Myrtle Beach Safari.

Antle still faces several federal charges in connection with his dealings at Myrtle Beach Safari. Authorities arrested Antle in Horry County in June 2022 on money laundering charges.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, are accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

He was then charged in a federal wildlife trafficking case, where he’s accused of illegally trafficking animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

At this time, no trial date is set on the federal charges against him out of South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina troopers investigate a crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 501 on Monday...
Motorcyclist killed in Monday’s Highway 501 crash near Conway
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Community left in shock after 2-year-old hit in Georgetown County; driver arrested
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.
Crews investigating fire at Horry County home
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

South Carolina troopers investigate a crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 501 on Monday...
Motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash was high school student, family says
Mayor Todd Harrelson proposed adding four new basketball courts to Watson Park with the hopes...
‘It’s been neglected’: Loris crime-ridden park could soon get a major facelift
Crews were called at 2:23 a.m. to Swing Bridge Way for a crash with entrapment.
HCFR: Car crashed into house in Socastee area; 1 hurt
Hello, cold front! A taste of fall arrives for the weekend, especially on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine continues ahead of weekend cold front