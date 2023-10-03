Myrtle Beach police keeps officer’s memory alive 3 years after shooting death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department and the community are remembering a young police officer who died protecting the city he loved.

PFC Jacob Hancher was just 23 years old when he was shot and killed while responding on Oct. 3, 2020 to a domestic disturbance on 14th Avenue South. The gunman, 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth, was shot and killed by police during a shootout.

SPECIAL SECTION | Remembering Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher

A wreath-laying will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Police Memorial Fountain at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center on North Oak Street. The public is welcome at the ceremony.

Hancher was described as a young man with a servant’s heart.

Friends remember Myrtle Beach PFC Jacob Hancher

He had always dreamed of becoming a police officer and served the Myrtle Beach Police Department as a community service officer for several years before officially joining the force. He was killed before he could complete one year as a police officer.

He was also a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Since his death, Hancher has been inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame and two roads in the Myrtle Beach area have been named after him.

