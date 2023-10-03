Motorcyclist killed in Monday’s Highway 501 crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person died in Monday’s serious crash on Highway 501.

It happened at 3:21 p.m. on Highway 501 and Amber Lane, which is near Waccamaw Elementary School.

A 2009 Ford F-250 truck was traveling west on Amber Lane, and a 1996 Suzuki motorcycle was going northbound on the highway. The truck was trying to take a left onto Highway 501 when the motorcycle and truck collided, according to LCpl. Lena Butler.

The motorcyclist died on the scene, Butler said. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Immediately after the crash, drivers were asked to steer clear of the scene in order to avoid delays and also for the safety of those working at the scene.

Both vehicles were towed away, and the scene cleared at 6:45 p.m.

Traffic to and through Conway struggled to recover as day turned to night.

Kitty Marino, a Conway resident and motorcycle rider, passed by the area where the crash happened. She says that every time she gets on her bike, she says a prayer.

“I have the Lord with me, and I wake up every morning and pray,” said Marino. “I ask the Lord to be with me.”

Other motorists told WMBF they were in traffic for anywhere from two to three hours while the investigation was underway. Frustration quickly turned to compassion when they learned the crash involved a motorcyclist.

“I’m so sorry to hear about that; they are in my prayers,” said one woman.

“We have been in traffic for three hours, and we’re trying to get to Georgetown. We were coming from Myrtle Beach,” said another motorist.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

