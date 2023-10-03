Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Motorcyclist killed in Monday’s Highway 501 crash near Conway

South Carolina troopers investigate a crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 501 on Monday...
South Carolina troopers investigate a crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 501 on Monday afternoon.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff and Eric Richards
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person died in Monday’s serious crash on Highway 501.

It happened at 3:21 p.m. on Highway 501 and Amber Lane, which is near Waccamaw Elementary School.

A 2009 Ford F-250 truck was traveling west on Amber Lane, and a 1996 Suzuki motorcycle was going northbound on the highway. The truck was trying to take a left onto Highway 501 when the motorcycle and truck collided, according to LCpl. Lena Butler.

The motorcyclist died on the scene, Butler said. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Immediately after the crash, drivers were asked to steer clear of the scene in order to avoid delays and also for the safety of those working at the scene.

Both vehicles were towed away, and the scene cleared at 6:45 p.m.

Traffic to and through Conway struggled to recover as day turned to night.

Kitty Marino, a Conway resident and motorcycle rider, passed by the area where the crash happened. She says that every time she gets on her bike, she says a prayer.

“I have the Lord with me, and I wake up every morning and pray,” said Marino. “I ask the Lord to be with me.”

Other motorists told WMBF they were in traffic for anywhere from two to three hours while the investigation was underway. Frustration quickly turned to compassion when they learned the crash involved a motorcyclist.

“I’m so sorry to hear about that; they are in my prayers,” said one woman.

“We have been in traffic for three hours, and we’re trying to get to Georgetown. We were coming from Myrtle Beach,” said another motorist.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Community left in shock after 2-year-old hit in Georgetown County; driver arrested
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.
Crews investigating fire at Horry County home
Charlotte Sena has been found safe after a two-day search, authorities said.
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

Crews were called at 2:23 a.m. to Swing Bridge Way for a crash with entrapment.
HCFR: Car crashed into house in Socastee area; 1 hurt
Hello, cold front! A taste of fall arrives for the weekend, especially on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine continues ahead of weekend cold front
Burglar causes thousands of dollars in damage at Marion County businesses
SCHP: Driver dies in hospital after car overturns in crash near Pawleys Island