Months-long investigation leads to arrest in Georgetown County child porn case

John Barrineau
John Barrineau(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown County man is in custody accused of having child pornography.

Members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the SWAT team, with the assistance of the FBI, executed a search warrant early Tuesday morning at a home along Georgetown Highway in the Andrews area.

The operation was in connection with an investigation into child porn.

During the operation, authorities arrested 33-year-old John Barrineau.

He is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He’s currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center while he awaits his bond hearing.

The sheriff’s office said the search was the culmination of a months-long investigation with the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

ICAC is a national network of coordinated task forces that represent over 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

ICAC investigators also work closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to fight against child abduction, abuse and exploitation.

