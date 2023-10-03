Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered 82-year-old

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman.

Virginia Martin, 82, was last seen Monday at her home on Bluff Road.

Martin and her car, a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with South Carolina handicap tag 224005W, need to be found “immediately,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Martin has dementia.

If you have seen or spoken with Martin, you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.