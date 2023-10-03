Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered 82-year-old

Virginia Martin, 82, was last seen Monday at her home on Bluff Road.
Virginia Martin, 82, was last seen Monday at her home on Bluff Road.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman.

Virginia Martin, 82, was last seen Monday at her home on Bluff Road.

Martin and her car, a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with South Carolina handicap tag 224005W, need to be found “immediately,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Martin has dementia.

If you have seen or spoken with Martin, you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina troopers investigate a crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 501 on Monday...
Motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash was high school student, family says
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Community left in shock after 2-year-old hit in Georgetown County; driver arrested
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.
Crews investigating fire at Horry County home
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

Jerry Ray Askins, Jr., 46, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a...
Sheriff’s office: Florence County man shot at three people after argument, fight
John Barrineau
Months-long investigation leads to arrest in Georgetown County child porn case
Terry Smith
S.C. man accused of carjacking woman in Subway parking lot in Florence area
Horry County Fire Rescue were called to a car into a Socastee area home early Tuesday morning....
HCFR: Car crashed into house in Socastee area; 1 hurt