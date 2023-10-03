Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lumberton police searching for 17-year-old shooting suspect; victim faces life-threatening injuries

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton police are looking for a teenage suspect in a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday.

Lumberton Police Captain Terry Parker said officers were called to the 500 block of Crandlemire Road around 2:41 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived they found a 28-year-old woman suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was initially treated on the scene by EMS before being airlifted to the hospital for additional treatment.

Lumberton Police Department has been able to identify the suspect as a 17-year-old boy who had run away from the scene before police arrived.

Officers are still looking for the teenager and as a precaution, Lumberton Junior High and Knuckles Elementary School were put on lockdown due to their proximity to where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective David Bullock at (910) 671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
The City of Myrtle Beach says it’s already seen more car crashes at the intersection of...
Possible changes coming to busy, dangerous intersection in Myrtle Beach
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Community left in shock after 2-year-old hit in Georgetown County; driver arrested
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.
Crews investigating fire at Horry County home

Latest News

‘Forever will be heroes’: Florence County remembers law enforcement killed, hurt in alleged ambush
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
SCHP: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after crashing car into Socastee area home
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case
Myrtle Beach police keeps officer’s memory alive 3 years after shooting death