‘It’s been neglected’: Loris crime-ridden park could soon get a major facelift

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - The mayor of Loris is looking to completely revamp Watson Park to make the area nicer and safer for everyone.

Mayor Todd Harrelson proposed adding four new basketball courts to the park with the hopes of hosting community tournaments in the future at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The proposal includes all new landscaping, sidewalks and a new parking lot with 25 additional spaces.

Harrelson said he also wants to fix up the old building in the park so you can have family reunions and other community events.

The city just added new cameras to the park after multiple shootings at or near it over the last couple of years.

Harrelson said he hopes between those security cameras and his new proposal, Watson Park can be a place you can depend on.

“The community deserves it,” Harrelson said. “I feel like it’s been neglected over the years. I think the park needs to be uplifted for the children’s safety. If the children are here, you know that they are safe.”

Resident Mark Gordan said he brings his grandchildren to the park often, and it’s exactly what kids in the community need.

“That’s a good idea for the youngsters around here to give them something to do besides getting in trouble all the time,” Gordan said. “So, I think [the] mayor did a great proposal to get basketball courts here at Waston Park.”

Mayor Harrelson said the proposal needs a stamp of approval from the recreation committee first, and then the council will come up with a plan and vote on it.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.