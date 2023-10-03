Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It’s been neglected’: Loris crime-ridden park could soon get a major facelift

The mayor of Loris is looking to completely revamp Watson Park to make the area nicer and safer for everyone.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - The mayor of Loris is looking to completely revamp Watson Park to make the area nicer and safer for everyone.

Mayor Todd Harrelson proposed adding four new basketball courts to the park with the hopes of hosting community tournaments in the future at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The proposal includes all new landscaping, sidewalks and a new parking lot with 25 additional spaces.

Harrelson said he also wants to fix up the old building in the park so you can have family reunions and other community events.

The city just added new cameras to the park after multiple shootings at or near it over the last couple of years.

Harrelson said he hopes between those security cameras and his new proposal, Watson Park can be a place you can depend on.

“The community deserves it,” Harrelson said. “I feel like it’s been neglected over the years. I think the park needs to be uplifted for the children’s safety. If the children are here, you know that they are safe.”

Resident Mark Gordan said he brings his grandchildren to the park often, and it’s exactly what kids in the community need.

“That’s a good idea for the youngsters around here to give them something to do besides getting in trouble all the time,” Gordan said. “So, I think [the] mayor did a great proposal to get basketball courts here at Waston Park.”

Mayor Harrelson said the proposal needs a stamp of approval from the recreation committee first, and then the council will come up with a plan and vote on it.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina troopers investigate a crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 501 on Monday...
Motorcyclist killed in Monday’s Highway 501 crash near Conway
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Community left in shock after 2-year-old hit in Georgetown County; driver arrested
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.
Crews investigating fire at Horry County home
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

Crews were called at 2:23 a.m. to Swing Bridge Way for a crash with entrapment.
HCFR: Car crashed into house in Socastee area; 1 hurt
South Carolina troopers investigate a crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 501 on Monday...
Motorcyclist killed in Monday’s Highway 501 crash near Conway
Hello, cold front! A taste of fall arrives for the weekend, especially on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine continues ahead of weekend cold front
The mayor of Loris is looking to completely revamp Watson Park to make the area nicer and safer...
‘It’s been neglected’: Loris crime-ridden park could soon get a major facelift