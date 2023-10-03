Submit a Tip
Invasive toxic snails found in Carolinas, officials warn

Apple Snails discovered in the Lumber River.(N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An invasive snail species has been found in North Carolina for the first time.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) identified apple snails along the Lumber River in Lumberton. Apple snails produce egg clusters that contain a toxin known to cause skin and eye rashes in humans. They can also carry rat lungworm, a disease that can be deadly in humans if the snails are eaten.

In addition to the harm they can cause people, apple snails damage native plants and amphibian eggs.

They are most easily recognized by their distinctive large, bright pink egg clusters which are laid on solid surfaces above the waterline on the edges of streams, rivers and ponds.

A concerned citizen who spotted these clusters in Lumberton sent photos to NCWRC and they sent out scientists to confirm the presence of apple snails.

If you’re in North Carolina, you can report suspected apple snails or egg masses online via the Aquatic Nuisance Species Reporting Tool and include a photograph and location where they were found.

It is illegal to possess, purchase, sell, transport or stock apple snails in the Carolinas.

Apple snails have previously been found in South Carolina. You can report suspected apple snail occurrences to the SC Department of Natural Resource’s Aquatic Nuisance Species Program.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

