HCFR: Car crashed into house in Socastee area; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said they were called out after a car crashed into a building, sending one person to the hospital.

Crews were called at 2:23 a.m. to Swing Bridge Way for a crash with entrapment.

One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

HCFR said lanes of traffic in the area are blocked so crews can work the scene.

It is unclear what kind of damages the home sustained.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

