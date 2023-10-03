Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: Car crashed into house in Socastee area; 1 hurt

Crews were called at 2:23 a.m. to Swing Bridge Way for a crash with entrapment.
Crews were called at 2:23 a.m. to Swing Bridge Way for a crash with entrapment.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said they were called out after a car crashed into a building, sending one person to the hospital.

Crews were called at 2:23 a.m. to Swing Bridge Way for a crash with entrapment.

One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

HCFR said lanes of traffic in the area are blocked so crews can work the scene.

It is unclear what kind of damages the home sustained.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina troopers investigate a crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 501 on Monday...
Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle along Highway 501 near Conway
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Community left in shock after 2-year-old hit in Georgetown County; driver arrested
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.
Crews investigating fire at Horry County home
Charlotte Sena has been found safe after a two-day search, authorities said.
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

Hello, cold front! A taste of fall arrives for the weekend, especially on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine continues ahead of weekend cold front
South Carolina troopers investigate a crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 501 on Monday...
Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle along Highway 501 near Conway
SCHP: Driver dies in hospital after car overturns in crash near Pawleys Island
Burglar causes thousands of dollars in damage at Marion County businesses