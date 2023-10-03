Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former Alabama middle school teacher facing sexual abuse charges, authorities say

A former Alabama middle school teacher was charged in a sexual abuse investigation. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials said a former teacher at an Alabama middle school is facing sexual abuse charges.

A victim came forward in December to make a report concerning sexual abuse, according to the Helena Police Department.

Detectives launched an investigation and named a suspect in the case, Richard Bailey Granger, a former teacher at Helena Middle School.

Granger had moved from Helena at the time of the investigation.

The Shelby County School District confirmed Granger was a teacher at Helena Middle School and resigned in July 2021, but authorities say the allegations did not have any relation to his time at the school.

Granger was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury in August on two counts of first-degree sodomy and seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Granger was arrested in Florida by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Monday on a fugitive arrest warrant connected to the grand jury indictments in Alabama.

WJHG, WBRC’s sister station in Panama City, Florida, confirmed Granger was employed by Bay District Schools for the 2022-2023 school year but is no longer employed by them.

Bay District Schools released the following statement to WJHG:

“We are aware of the arrest of a former teacher in Alabama on some serious charges and want our community to know that while this person was employed by Bay District Schools for the 2022-2023 school year, he resigned at the end of that school year and is no longer employed by us.”

Granger is currently being held by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office until he is picked up by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
The City of Myrtle Beach says it’s already seen more car crashes at the intersection of...
Possible changes coming to busy, dangerous intersection in Myrtle Beach
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Community left in shock after 2-year-old hit in Georgetown County; driver arrested
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.
Crews investigating fire at Horry County home

Latest News

‘Forever will be heroes’: Florence County remembers law enforcement killed, hurt in alleged ambush
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
SCHP: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after crashing car into Socastee area home
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case
FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is...
US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers