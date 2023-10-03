‘Forever will be heroes’: Florence County remembers law enforcement killed, hurt in alleged ambush

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s been five years since a suspect opened fire on law enforcement officers in Florence County, killing two and hurt five others.

Authorities said Florence County deputies went to the home of Seth and Fred Hopkins on Oct. 3, 2018 in the Vintage Place neighborhood to serve a warrant on Seth Hopkins for child sex abuse allegations.

Fred Hopkins is accused of opening fire and ambushing deputies and Florence police officers as they arrived at the scene.

Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was shot and killed at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turned died a few weeks later after being shot.

Five other law enforcement officers were hurt in the shoot.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye released a statement saying that this a day to honor and remember those who ran toward the danger to save lives.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those we lost as well as those who were wounded, both physically and emotionally during this tragedy. They are and forever will be heroes,” Joye said.

Meanwhile, the Florence Police Department said it held a simple ceremony on Tuesday to honor the lives of Carraway and Turner.

“5 years ago, we received the call the call that all LEOs (law enforcement officers) fear, ‘Officer Down.’ Without hesitation, our brave officers rushed to aid our partners at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The tragic events that followed left 7 law enforcement officers shot, with two heroes, Sergeant Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner, ultimately losing their lives,” the police department said in a statement. “Though they’ve ended their watch, their memories will live on forever in our hearts. We also remember the heroic efforts of all of our officers who risked it all that day to protect their fellow man. Many still carry emotional scars from this day.”

In Feb. 2019, Francis Marion University honored the late Farrah Turner by dedicating a new on-campus park to her and in July 2022 the intersection of 378 and Highway 52 was named the Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass.

In May 2019, a park was built and a scholarship in honor of fallen Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was created to help students pay for college.

As for the Hopkins, Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty to child sex crimes. A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Fred Hopkins faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. His trial is set to begin on Feb. 19, 2024. The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

