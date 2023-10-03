Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine continues ahead of weekend cold front

Hello, cold front! A taste of fall arrives for the weekend, especially on Sunday.
Hello, cold front! A taste of fall arrives for the weekend, especially on Sunday.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonable weather continues through the next several days before a strong cold front brings cooler weather to finish the weekend.

TODAY

It’s another cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear skies have allowed for those overnight temperatures to warrant a jacket for some of you this morning.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies today.
Highs will climb into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies today.

As we go throughout the day, sunshine and seasonable weather continues for today with low humidity. We will climb to around 80 at the beaches with the lower 80s inland.

Highs will reach the lower 80s today under mostly sunny skies.
Highs will reach the lower 80s today under mostly sunny skies.

It’s another day of mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures for any outdoor plans, even if you have to wait until this evening.

REST OF THIS WEEK

Our trend of cooler mornings and warm days will continue through the end of the work week. As we wait for the approaching cold front on Saturday, we will see moisture begin to increase later in the work week. That will lead to just a slight chance of a stray shower or sprinkle for Thursday and Friday.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s through the rest of the work week. A few...
Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s through the rest of the work week. A few isolated showers will remain possible Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will similar through the end of the work week with the lower 80s and partly cloudy skies.

BIG FALL COLD FRONT

The front will arrive into our area on Saturday and push through by Saturday evening. Once again, a stray shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday. We will be partly cloudy throughout the day with some breezy winds at times. Highs on Saturday will remain in the lower 80s.

What a drop in temperatures for the weekend! Sunday is going to feel amazing after the cold...
What a drop in temperatures for the weekend! Sunday is going to feel amazing after the cold front slides through.

The bigger story comes Saturday night and into Sunday morning as colder air ushers in the first round of temperatures in the 40s for most inland areas. On the beaches, we will drop into the lower 50s.

The cool weather will continue throughout the day on Sunday with high temperatures only reaching the upper 60s to near 70.

