Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever, survey says

A new survey reports that fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever.
A new survey reports that fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever.(Sikander Iqbal | Sikander Iqbal / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s not your imagination, many fast food drive-thrus are getting faster, according to a new survey of the top ten quick-service restaurants.

Intouch Insight reports major reductions in the average total time at the drive-thrus of Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A and Carl’s Jr. compared with last year’s times.

At Wendy’s, 88 seconds of wait time was cut.

The wait time at Chick-fil-A was down 73 seconds.

Carl’s Jr.’s wait time went down 43 seconds.

Average wait times decreased overall by 25 seconds for the year, but that’s likely due to fewer cars in line, but that doesn’t mean drive-thrus are seeing less business.

Intouch said fast food chains are getting cars through the drive-thru faster, leaving fewer cars in the line.

Many drive-thrus are also splitting up options, like offering mobile order pickups.

Service time also decreased by four seconds, while total drive-thru time decreased by 29 seconds.

Taco Bell was number one in the fastest total time and fastest service time.

Chick-fil-A, however, is still king when it comes to the fastest total time by car, which divides the average total time by the average number of cars in line.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
Motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash was high school student, family says
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Community left in shock after 2-year-old hit in Georgetown County; driver arrested
The City of Myrtle Beach says it’s already seen more car crashes at the intersection of...
Possible changes coming to busy, dangerous intersection in Myrtle Beach
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.
Crews investigating fire at Horry County home

Latest News

Conrad Marquez
SCHP: Driver arrested for driving under the influence after crashing car into Socastee area home; 1 hurt
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
Sunny skies and warm again.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny and mild mid week
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is...
US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers