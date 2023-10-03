Submit a Tip
Country music star Hardy cancels shows, citing ‘serious anxiety’

Hardy accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the Academy of Country Music Honors...
Hardy accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the Academy of Country Music Honors awards on Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Country music singer and songwriter Hardy has announced that he will be canceling a couple of his upcoming concerts due to anxiety.

Hardy shared online that he has been dealing with “serious anxiety” after being involved in a bus crash last year.

According to The Associated Press, the singer and three others were injured in the crash when the bus they were in overturned on Interstate 40 last October.

The group was reportedly heading home from a show in Bristol, Tennessee.

Hardy said he was released from the hospital after the crash but ordered by doctors to focus on recovering for a few weeks.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi native, whose name is Michael Hardy, explained that he has been plagued by anxiety ever since the crash.

“Since the bus accident last year and over the last two weeks, [anxiety] has taken control of my life,” Hardy shared. “It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital.”

Hardy added, “I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans. Unfortunately, I will need to cancel.”

The singer said he plans to be back on the road on Oct. 12 but in the meantime, his performances on Oct. 5 and 7 will be canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets for the canceled performances will be offered refunds, according to Hardy.

