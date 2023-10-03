Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Chipotle testing robotic assembly line

(NO AUDIO) Video shows Chipotle’s recently announced robotic assembly line. (Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is trying out a robotic assembly line.

The Mexican grill chain is teaming up with the food service platform Hyphen on a prototype robot that makes salads and bowls.

If a digital order includes a salad or bowl, it goes to the automated system.

A container then moves along a conveyor belt and dispensers add the requested ingredients.

At the end, the system raises the bowl so an employee can add the finishing touches and the lid.

Chipotle said the system could tackle about 65% of its digital orders.

Employees would still have to make burritos and other items.

Chipotle recently tested a robot called Autocado to help make its guacamole.

The chain said it may also test dishwashing robots soon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
Motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash was high school student, family says
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Community left in shock after 2-year-old hit in Georgetown County; driver arrested
The City of Myrtle Beach says it’s already seen more car crashes at the intersection of...
Possible changes coming to busy, dangerous intersection in Myrtle Beach
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.
Crews investigating fire at Horry County home

Latest News

Conrad Marquez
SCHP: Driver arrested for driving under the influence after crashing car into Socastee area home; 1 hurt
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
Sunny skies and warm again.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny and mild mid week
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is...
US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers