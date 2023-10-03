Burglar causes thousands of dollars in damage at Marion County businesses

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a string of burglaries along Highway 501 has left businesses cleaning up thousands of dollars in damages.

The Palmetto Express convenience store, as well as four other businesses on Highway 501 in Marion County, were burglarized over the weekend.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin said the department usually doesn’t see several businesses hit at once.

Manager of Palmetto Express Nitin Chaudhari said he got a call from the police Friday night he wasn’t expecting.

“He said, ‘You have an alarm running, did anything happen?’, I said, ‘Let me check the camera,’” said Chaudhari.

When he checked the camera, he said he saw some of the store’s damage, which ended up being around $10,000.

“They broke my register, they broke inside, the light, they broke my alarm system and everything,” said Chaudhari.

Chaudhari said around $900 was taken from the register, and part of the back wall was broken.

In surveillance video Chaudhari provided WMBF News, a man can be seen entering and leaving through the hole in the wall.

Erwin confirms Palmetto Express had the most damage, but four other businesses on Highway 501 were also burglarized on Friday-- two fruit stands, James Auto Service and the Myrtle Beach Visitor’s Center.

“We come in Saturday, and we noticed someone had broken into our building, they busted the whole front glass out and stole four guns, a big bucket of change, like a water jug full of change,” said Eric James, owner of James Auto Service.

James said the jug had around $500-600 worth of change, and the burglar also took a new set of chest waders and some power tools.

James, who runs the auto shop with his father, said they have never had anything taken from inside the building.

“There will be more cameras out at the location to help prevent this from happening again,” said James.

Erwin said deputies don’t know if the burglaries are all connected but said they will continue investigating. She wants the community’s help and encourages anyone who has any information to call in.

“Everyone has their eyes out, and we need people to communicate what they see,” said Erwin.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.