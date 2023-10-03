Activists work to close language barrier gaps at crime scenes in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office said they’ve seen a drastic increase in Hispanics and Latinos moving here in recent years.

They said most first responders across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee don’t speak Spanish and it’s making it hard to prosecute cases involving language barriers.

WMBF News reached out to police departments across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee about their second language policies.

All police departments we looked into said it’s not a requirement for officers to speak Spanish or any other second language.

Myrtle Beach Police tell us they use interpreters the city provides if they need someone to translate.

Up in North Myrtle Beach, the department uses community leaders and offers officers incentives if they decide to learn a second language.

Horry County police use existing employees who speak a second language or contact a language line.

In Georgetown, its police department also uses existing employees to help translate.

In Florence County, they’ll contact dispatch to be connected with a translator service, another agency, or a hospital.

Community activist, Elias Orengo, said all agencies should be working to address these gaps and expand their resources.

“It’s good to be able to speak a different language where you can communicate with others. The United States is full of different languages, the more we learn the more we grow,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department tells me each agency and department makes their own decision when it comes to offering language programs.

SLED does have a fusion center that’s available to all agencies across our state that offer translating services.

