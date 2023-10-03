Submit a Tip
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Powerball players in Myrtle Beach might want to check their tickets. One ticket sold in the area won big in Monday night’s drawing.

In a news release, the South Carolina Education Lottery said a $50,000 ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach.

The ticket, according to the release, was sold at the Publix on Wood Duck Drive.

For more information on claiming your prize, click here.

Elsewhere in the state, a $2 million Powerball ticket was sold. That ticket was sold in Greenville at a gas station.

Both tickets came one number away from winning the Powerball’s fourth-largest jackpot. Wednesday’s jackpot is an estimated $1.2 billion.

