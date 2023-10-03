$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Powerball players in Myrtle Beach might want to check their tickets. One ticket sold in the area won big in Monday night’s drawing.

In a news release, the South Carolina Education Lottery said a $50,000 ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach.

The ticket, according to the release, was sold at the Publix on Wood Duck Drive.

Elsewhere in the state, a $2 million Powerball ticket was sold. That ticket was sold in Greenville at a gas station.

Both tickets came one number away from winning the Powerball’s fourth-largest jackpot. Wednesday’s jackpot is an estimated $1.2 billion.

