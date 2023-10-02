‘Tremendous sadness’: Darlington community copes with loss of 16-year-old killed in crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC. (WMBF) – The Darlington community is dealing with the loss of a young life that was taken too soon.

Taylor Madison Britt, 16, died when the car she was driving hit a tree Saturday afternoon along South Charleston Road. She passed away at the scene while two passengers in her car were hurt and taken to the hospital.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee was the one to confirm that Britt died at the scene but added that he’s close friends with Britt’s family. In fact, he remembers the day that she was born.

He said her death feels like losing a family member.

“In a small community, you get to know everybody and it becomes personal that these are somebody’s children and this is somebody’s grandchild, and I know these families,” Hardee said. “It hurts me just as bad as it hurts them, but to be honest with you, I couldn’t think of anything that I would rather do than me personally bring that news to the people I love.”

16-year-old Taylor Madison Britt died in a crash on Saturday afternoon when the car she was driving hit a tree near Darlington. (Source: Britt Family)

The Darlington County School District said Britt was a student at Darlington High School.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the passing of Darlington High School student, Taylor Britt, over the weekend. We offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to Taylor’s family and friends,” the school district said in a statement.

Hardee added that she was enrolled in a college preparedness program.

“She was smart, she was beautiful, she was talented. She could sing like a bird,” Hardee said.

The school district said that it is currently on fall break, but when students come back there will be counselors on hand for students, teachers and staff who need help dealing with their grief.

And while family and friends grieve, Hardee said it’s a shared loss across the small community.

“In Darlington County, if you cut one of us we all bleed and that’s the way it is here. We loved Taylor, all of us, we love our family and we’re here to go through the process with him,” Hardee said.

Celebration of Life services have been scheduled for Britt, according to the school district. It will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

