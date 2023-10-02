Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency

Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music star Thomas Rhett paused his Nashville show to pray for a fan suffering a medical emergency.

A TikTok video posted by Sheena Lynn shows Rhett on the edge of the stage talking with those nearby before leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry.”

“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.

Rhett later posted an update to his X account saying that Terry was home and recovering.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
16-year-old Taylor Madison Britt died in a crash on Saturday afternoon when the car she was...
Crash claims life on 16-year-old girl near Darlington, coroner says
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Georgetown County man accused of running 2-year-old over charged with DUI
Horry County Fire Rescue crews took one person to the hospital Sunday night after a crash...
1 hurt following crash involving motorcycle in Surfside Beach area

Latest News

SCHP: Driver dies in hospital after car overturns in crash near Pawleys Island
Report: Horry County shooting stemmed from argument at suspect’s house
Report: 1 injured after shooting in Conway
HCFR reports critical injuries in crash involving motorcycle along Highway 501 near Conway
President Joe Biden applauds as actress Selma Blair speaks during an event to celebrate the...
Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation