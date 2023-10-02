Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Survey reports another double-digit drop for Myrtle Beach gas prices

For this drop, gas prices went down 10.3 cents per gallon compared to the previous week,...
For this drop, gas prices went down 10.3 cents per gallon compared to the previous week, averaging $3.17 per gallon in the city, according to GasBuddy’s survey.(WKYT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the second week in a row, gas prices in Myrtle Beach have dropped over 10 cents.

For this drop, gas prices went down 10.3 cents per gallon compared to the previous week, averaging $3.17 per gallon in the city, according to GasBuddy’s survey.

Last week, the price dropped 14.5 cents.

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach sits at $2.99 per gallon, while the most expensive is priced at $3.58 per gallon.

Prices across the Carolinas also dropped.

In South Carolina, gas prices are down 5.7 cents for an average of $3.25 per gallon. In North Carolina, prices dropped 4 cents, averaging $3.41 per gallon.

“While this week saw average gasoline prices moving higher again in the West, most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “However, with California allowing the transition to winter gasoline to begin immediately, easing supply concerns, we’re likely to see nearly the entire country see gasoline prices trend lower in the week ahead.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Car crashes through Myrtle Beach post office; 1 hurt
16-year-old Taylor Madison Britt died in a crash on Saturday afternoon when the car she was...
Crash claims life on 16-year-old girl near Darlington, coroner says
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Deputies are searching for this person who broke into a T-Mart at the fork of Highway 41 Alt...
Deputies seek person who broke into Pee Dee convenience store, stole money
Horry County Fire Rescue crews took one person to the hospital Sunday night after a crash...
1 hurt following crash involving motorcycle in Surfside Beach area

Latest News

Philippe is expected to become a hurricane this week, but poses no threat to the United States.
FIRST ALERT: Philippe to become a hurricane this week
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.
Crews investigating fire at Horry County home
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Georgetown County man accused of running 2-year-old over charged with DUI
It's going to be a wonderful forecast for those outdoor plans.
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful week of weather ahead