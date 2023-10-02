Survey reports another double-digit drop for Myrtle Beach gas prices

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the second week in a row, gas prices in Myrtle Beach have dropped over 10 cents.

For this drop, gas prices went down 10.3 cents per gallon compared to the previous week, averaging $3.17 per gallon in the city, according to GasBuddy’s survey.

Last week, the price dropped 14.5 cents.

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach sits at $2.99 per gallon, while the most expensive is priced at $3.58 per gallon.

Prices across the Carolinas also dropped.

In South Carolina, gas prices are down 5.7 cents for an average of $3.25 per gallon. In North Carolina, prices dropped 4 cents, averaging $3.41 per gallon.

“While this week saw average gasoline prices moving higher again in the West, most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “However, with California allowing the transition to winter gasoline to begin immediately, easing supply concerns, we’re likely to see nearly the entire country see gasoline prices trend lower in the week ahead.”

