SCHP: Driver dies in hospital after car overturns in crash near Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a crash over a week ago where their car overturned in a ditch south of Pawleys Island, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP responded to the scene of the 2-car crash on Sept. 23 just after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 17 near True Blue Drive.

A 2007 Chrysler Pacifica and 2014 Acura MDX were both driving southbound on Highway 17 when the driver of the Chrysler veered out of their lane and hit the Acura before traveling off the road, hitting the ditch and overturning.

The driver of the Acura was not injured.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where SCHP said they died from their injuries on Sept. 30.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.