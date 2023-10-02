Submit a Tip
Report: Horry County shooting stemmed from argument at suspect’s house

Harold Matthew Johnson, 47, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a...
Harold Matthew Johnson, 47, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and multiple drug charges.(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Aynor man is facing charges after an argument led to a shooting on Wednesday, according to an incident report.

Harold Matthew Johnson, 47, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and multiple drug charges.

The Horry County Police Department was called out just before 7 p.m. Wednesday to John Cannon Road. That is in the Aynor area.

At the scene, an officer talked with the victim, who said he was shot in the back by Johnson, the incident report states.

The officer said the bullet from the handgun left a small entry wound on the left side of the victim’s back.

The officer later talked with a witness, who said Johnson shot the victim over an argument, the report states. The witness also said the shooting happened at the suspect’s home, which was on the same road.

Police made their way to Johnson’s house and arrested him.

Johnson’s drug charges stem from two incidents in 2022.

In one of them, Johnson is accused of selling cocaine during a “controlled buy” with an informant, a report reads. In the other one, police said they found meth after a search warrant on John Cannon Road.

Johnson is currently booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

