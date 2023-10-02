Submit a Tip
Report: 1 injured after shooting in Conway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating after a shooting Friday night in Conway injured one person.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Bucksport Road just before 10 p.m. where they discovered a shooting had happened. Once on the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot and spent rounds on the road.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

No arrests have been made in the investigation, according to the reports.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

