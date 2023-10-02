Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Owner charged; dog rescued from flood waters by police officer up for adoption

A Greenville police officer rescues dog from flood waters.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a dog that was rescued from the Tropical Storm Ophelia flood waters has been charged by Greenville police.

Police shared a video of Officer Benjamin Schultz coming to the dog’s aid amid flood waters off Dunbrook Drive.

The small pit bull was tied to a fence and was inches from drowning.

A good Samaritan made the original call that led to the rescue and there is a happy ending.

Luquon Moore, who was charged with animal cruelty, surrendered the dog to Animal Protective Services.

“Benjamin”, as he has been affectionately named, is now up for adoption at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

Police say “Benjamin” has heartworms, so he will need an owner who is willing to give him the extra care he needs. The dog is estimated to be about a year old and his adoption fee is $135.

You can call the shelter for more information at 252-902-1725.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office
16-year-old Taylor Madison Britt died in a crash on Saturday afternoon when the car she was...
Crash claims life on 16-year-old girl near Darlington, coroner says
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Georgetown County man accused of running 2-year-old over charged with DUI
Horry County Fire Rescue crews took one person to the hospital Sunday night after a crash...
1 hurt following crash involving motorcycle in Surfside Beach area

Latest News

SCHP: Driver dies in hospital after car overturns in crash near Pawleys Island
Report: Horry County shooting stemmed from argument at suspect’s house
Report: 1 injured after shooting in Conway
Report: 1 injured after shooting in Conway
Harold Matthew Johnson, 47, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a...
Report: Horry County shooting stemmed from argument at suspect’s house