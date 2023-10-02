Submit a Tip
NCHP: 86-year-old killed in hit-and-run while riding bike in Robeson County

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the vehicle that hit and killed an 86-year-old man while he was riding his bike.

Troopers responded just after 9 p.m. Friday to Old Lowery and McGoogan Farm roads for a call about a hit-and-run.

The investigation determined that the vehicle and the bicyclist were both heading south on Old Lowery Road when the car failed to slow down and hit the victim.

The vehicle didn’t stop and drove away from the scene.

The bicyclist, identified as 86-year-old James Woriax of Lumberton, died at the scene.

Troopers added that Woriax was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash.

Authorities are searching for the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-618-5555.

