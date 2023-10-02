Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach post office to remain open after car crashed through building

A car crashed through a Myrtle Beach post office, which sent one person to the hospital.
By Kristin Nelson and WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The United States Postal Service says they are focusing on repairs after a car came crashing into one of their Myrtle Beach locations.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to the location on Friday along 67th Avenue North.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said a person inside the post office was hurt in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Jayne Workman provided the picture to WMBF News showing the whole car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building. Workman said luckily, she was checking her PO Box and not standing in line, so she was not hurt.

Since then, USPS said local management “secured the building.” The management team is also working to finalize the necessary repairs to parts of the damaged structure.

The location will continue to operate while these repairs are being made.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate our customers’ patience,” a statement from USPS reads.

A completion date for the repairs has not been set.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the driver to go through the building.

The full statement from USPS can be viewed below:

The Postal Service appreciates its customers. The safety and well-being of both postal customers and employees is of the utmost importance. Regarding facility conditions at the Live Oak Post Office at 820 67th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC, we can confirm that local management has secured the building. In addition, they continue to assess and make necessary repairs to certain parts of the structure damaged during a vehicle accident on September 29. At this time, we will continue to focus on finalizing repairs; however, a date for the completion of repairs has not been determined. We are continuing to operate our retail operations as normal, as it is deemed safe to do so. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate our customers’ patience.

