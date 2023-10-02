Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say

Police say a man arrested after a traffic stop tried to give officers a false name...of a wanted person.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Police in Kentucky said a man arrested during a traffic stop attempted to give officers a false name. The name belonged to a wanted person.

The Corbin Police Department said an officer pulled over 30-year-old Michael Jones on Sunday.

During the stop, police said Jones gave a false name of someone who had several active warrants.

Authorities said Jones also tried to destroy drug evidence in his vehicle.

Police arrested Jones and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and theft of identity of another without consent.

Corbin police made a comment on the arrest in a post on Facebook.

“If you’re going to give fake identification, make sure the other person isn’t wanted too,” the post reads.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Myrtle Beach post office to remain open after car crashed through building
16-year-old Taylor Madison Britt died in a crash on Saturday afternoon when the car she was...
Crash claims life on 16-year-old girl near Darlington, coroner says
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Georgetown County man accused of running 2-year-old over charged with DUI
Horry County Fire Rescue crews took one person to the hospital Sunday night after a crash...
1 hurt following crash involving motorcycle in Surfside Beach area

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump sounds off outside NY fraud trial that accuses him of lying about wealth
The Stevie Barbie includes some of the artist’s signature items – her smoky eyes and bangs,...
Stevie Nicks gets Barbie Doll made after her
Vandals targeted homes in the Austin’s Colony community in Bryan, Texas, over the weekend. (KBTX)
Over a dozen homes, businesses vandalized in Texas community
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19