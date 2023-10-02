Local organization raises money aiming to help pet owners with animal emergencies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A small local organization is helping an even bigger cause when it comes to helping animals in need.

Co-founder of The Mollie’s Angels Foundation, Debra Gooding, said she’s ready to try to put an end to the strain on pet owners to cover sudden expenses.

“They’re turning their dogs over; they were just literally like having to walk off and leave their beloved pet because they couldn’t afford that,” said Gooding.

Gooding said two years ago, Mollie, the dog of her business partner, was accidentally hit by a car, leaving her heartbroken and in debt.

“At that point, both of us realized emergency medical bills, how expensive they really were,” she explained. “She did everything to save Mollie, and they did everything, and you still had those medical bills.”

It’s what Gooding said motivated the start of their foundation, now aiming to bridge the gap between homes and animal shelters.

“Instead of them turning their animals over to our already overcrowded shelters, we’ll pay the medical bills,” she said.

The second annual Paw Fest in Conway was made up of craft vendors that helped that mission with the common goal of helping animals in need.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach was a partnering organization in the event. Executive Director Tina Hunter said the current issue is the worst she’s seen in over two decades.

“I’ve been in animal welfare in our community for 26 years now, and this little season that we’re in right now is the toughest that I’ve ever faced in all my career,” she said.

Hunter said things like previous arrests, previous animal seizures and a laundry list of other things have added to the capacity issues for shelters across the Grand Strand.

Proceeds from both raffles at the event and purchases from community donations will go towards the foundation aiming to change that narrative.

“We’re not able to adopt those animals out or anything; it really backs us up, so now we have Mollies Angel Foundation,” said Hunter.

One dog, also named Mollie, has fallen victim to circumstance and is once again searching for a forever home.

“Of course, she’s not a bad dog, but she’s just a product of what happens when people’s life get a little fuller and the dogs become an inconvenience.”

Now both organizations working alongside one another say they’re striving to continue showing helping others.”

“Dogs love unconditionally, and whenever they lose their people, it is extremely devastating for them. Sometimes it changes their whole personality because they’ve lost everything that they loved.”

Gooding said that in the last two years, the foundation has assisted with at least 20 animal emergencies, along with finding forever homes for three.

For more information on how you can learn more or contribute, click here.

