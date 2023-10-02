Jump into fall with Chapin Memorial Library

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Chapin Memorial Library is named for Mr. Simeon B. Chapin - a financier, philanthropist, and one of the early developers of Myrtle Beach.

The library was the first city-owned library in South Carolina, and is under the jurisdiction of the Recreation Services Department of the City of Myrtle Beach.

They have programs for all ages of your family to enjoy this fall!

Check out their event calendar here to see all they have to offer.

