HCFR reports critical injuries in crash involving motorcycle along Highway 501 near Conway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A serious crash involving a motorcycle has lanes blocked along Highway 501 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were called just before 3:30 p.m. Monday to the area of East Highway 501 and Amber Lane, which is near Waccamaw Elementary School.

The agency said two vehicles were involved, including the motorcycle, and critical injuries are reported.

Crews are also working to clean up a fuel spill at the crash scene as well.

HCFR said that lanes are expected to be closed for an extended amount of time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating and the Horry County Police Department is assisting.

Drivers are being asked to steer clear of the scene in order to avoid delays and also for the safety of those working at the scene.

